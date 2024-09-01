Blackwing Lair Scaling Difficulty System on Season of Discovery Phase 5 PTR

You forgot about Black. Something you want to tell us?
M+ approach is a weird take to "hard modes". Still better than heat FR nonsense.
Can you freely choose which ones you want to activate? Or is is lets say Lv 2 its the Green one and Lv3 is Green and Blue or something like thatBut in the end i hope this just gives more Drops and not Unique Stuff only to that Challenge.
I suspect more people are going to stop playing Season of Discovery over this. PUGs are a big part of classic wow.
yeah, looks like ill quit too. my guild had 4 active raid teams in ST, a lot of people quit over heat levels and weare struggling to fill 2 now with lots of people staying around just to see whats up ahead.i dont see a future for us here. time for a new fresh classic
Optional but if you don't do it you are far behind from everyone else that does it 🤔
Dont nerf bloody demo form i want to play this game still.
Kinda dumb en not classic.
people really missing the point they are playing a beta for classic plus and the team is testing stuff out. Its really not that deep. You either like it or dont, They will have the analytics to see what works and what doesnt.