Blackwing Lair Loot Tables - What's New in Season of Discovery?
Classic
Posted
2 hr 24 min ago
by
perculia
Season of Discovery Phase 5 revisits one of the most nostalgic raids, Blackwing Lair. While most players are familiar with the famous drops, there are some changes to the loot including class weapon quests and trash loot moved to Vael! We've prepared a Blackwing Lair loot guide with SoD-specific information based on Wowhead Client uploads, which you can check out below:
Blackwing Lair Loot Guide
Here are some of the notable additions to Blackwing Lair loot in Season of Discovery, but make sure to check out the full guide for more information on where every item drops.
Class Weapon Quest Items
Unique to Season of Discovery are class-specific weapons that are obtained after completing an elaborate quest. The item that begins each quest drops from a Blackwing Lair boss.
Class
Quest Item
Class Weapon
Boss
Druid
Chromatic Heart
Gla'sir
and
Rae'lar
Chromaggus
Hunter
Suppression Device Receipt
Kestrel
and
Peregrine
Broodlord Lashlayer
Mage
Scroll: SEENECS FO RIEF
Staff of Order
,
Staff of Inferno
,
Staff of Rime
Vaelastrasz the Corrupt
Paladin
Blood of the Lightbringer
Truthbearer
and
Ada's Amulet
Broodlord Lashlayer
Priest
Tarnished Bronze Scale
Cassandra's Tome
Chromaggus
Rogue
Intelligence Findings
Dream Eater
Razorgore
Shaman
Hardened Elementium Slag
Terrestris
Broodlord Lashlayer
Warlock
Depleted Scythe of Chaos
Scythe of Chaos
Razorgore
Warrior
Shimmering Golden Disk
Suzerain, Defender of the Dragonflights
Vaelastrasz the Corrupt
Tier Set Appearances
In Season of Discovery, every spec/class combination gets unique set bonuses as well as a distinctive armor tint! For example, DPS Priests get Purple Transcendence while Feral DPS gets Red Stormrage.
Tier 2 Tokens
Instead of tier pieces dropping from specific bosses, tier tokens drop instead. These token/boss combinations are different from Classic Era.
You can choose to trade in your Tier 2 armor piece, for an item with equal stats but with the Tier 1 set bonus. This is called Core Forged. Core Forged armor can be obtained from the Hydraxians just inside the entrance to Molten Core.
Trash Loot Gets New Sources
Much of the loot from Classic Era BWL trash such as
Death Talon Wyrmguard
has been moved to Vael in Season of Discovery:
Draconic Avenger
Doom's Edge
Boots of Pure Thought
Ringo's Blizzard Boots
Interlaced Shadow Jerkin
Band of Dark Dominion
1
Comment by
ZiaNitori
on 2024-09-28T12:24:36-05:00
any update on what the bonus is from doing the aspect of the week?
Comment by
Locky15
on 2024-09-28T12:38:22-05:00
any update on what the bonus is from doing the aspect of the week?
It is two chests stuffed with Tier items. We got four additional random tier tokens. Helm, shoulders, pants and bracers I believe.
1
