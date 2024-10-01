Blackwing Lair Dragonflight Trials and Loot Chests Explained - Season of Discovery

|Trial Color
|Effect
|Black
|This is the most challenging trial, as it adds a "hard mode" to each boss, rather than a single effect that affects players at all times.
|Blue
|Randomly places an Arcane Bomb on players, which deals a massive amount of damage that is split between everyone hit.
|Bronze
|Players' Haste and Movement Speed will constantly be slowed/sped up.
|Green
|Randomly places a nature damage spell on players and leaves behind a pool of poison.
|Red
|When you are below 90% health, you will receive Fire damage every 3 seconds.