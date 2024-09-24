Blackwing Lair Challenge Mode & Class Changes - Season of Discovery Phase 5 Patch Notes

Trials of the Dragonflights

Players may speak with Victor Nefriendius (a completely normal human man) just inside the Entrance of Blackwing Lair that will allow them to add additional trials inspired by the different dragonflights.

Completing the raid with additional trials active will provide additional rewards after Nefarian has been defeated.

Players may add additional trials at any time, but once a trial has been disabled it can no longer be re-enabled.

The entire raid must be completed with additional trials active to be eligible for additional rewards.

Players may enable all 5 trials for the greatest challenge, but no additional rewards are available for activating more than 3 different trials.

Additionally, there is a weekly "bonus" for having a specific trial in place. Eagle-eyed players will spot a hint for which flight's trial is the bonus each week near Victor Nefriendius (a very handsome, but very normal, human man).

Blackwing Lair "Flexible" Tier 2 armor system



There are two versions of each Tier 2 armor set available in Phase 5: Core Forged, and Draconic. Dragonic armor has all-new Tier 2 set bonuses and may be purchased from Victor Nefriendius (still just a totally normal and mundane human) in exchange for the corresponding Tier 2 token.

Core Forged armor utilizes the appearance, stats, and increased item level of Draconic armor, but has identical set bonuses to the Tier 1 item sets that have been obtainable from Molten Core since the launch of Phase 4.

Core Forged armor can be obtained from the Hydraxians just inside the entrance to Molten Core, in exchange for the corresponding Draconic piece of armor.

Developers’ notes: The intent of this new system is to allow players to have the maximum about of flexibility to either continue utilizing their existing tier 1 bonuses but with the higher item level and power of Tier 2, or mix and match set bonuses from both sets to further customize their build all while maintaining a cohesive item appearance.

With the Launch of Zul'Gurub, players will gain access to new versions of the Zandalari head and leg enchants, updated for Season of Discovery. Most classes have multiple different variations of enchants available, tailored for different playstyles.

The Edge of Madness event has been changed from original WoW, and there is no longer a weekly rotation. Raid groups may now activate their desired boss using a Gurubashi Mojo Madness after activating the desired boss by interacting with that bosses' tablet object within the boss arena and gaining a special aura unique to that boss.

A new special challenge awaits players who wish to take on the Blood God Hakkar in his most fearsome, empowered form. Good luck!

Players can find the entrance to the Crystal Vale at the mouth of a tent in the Northwestern section of silithus in the Crystal Vale.

Players do not need to be on the Thunderfury, Blessed Blade of the Windseeker questline to summon Prince Thunderaan.

Thunderaan drops all-new unique loot, including Tier 2 belt tokens.

Druid

Wild Strikes: The tooltip of the Wild Strikes rune has been updated to reflect that Wild Strikes applies to the entire raid, not just the party.

Dreamstate now always triggers from Starsurge, regardless of if Starsurge was a critical hit or not. Additionally, Dreamstate now also increases all arcane damage taken by the target by 20%.

Dreamstate and Stormstrike’s Nature Damage increasing effects no longer stack

The Nature’s Reach talent will now correctly increase the range of Starfall by 10%/20%.

This increases the range to 36 yards, or 21 yards when the Idol of Celestial Focus is equipped.

Hunter

Beast Mastery: This rune is now a chest rune. Existing Beast Mastery engravings will appear as a “Damaged Rune”.

Cobra Slayer: This rune is now a gloves rune. Existing Cobra Slayer engravings will appear as a “Damaged Rune”.

Lone Wolf: The bonus damage from this rune has been decreased to 30% (was 35%).

Improved Volley: This rune now also increases Volley damage by 100%.

Hit and Run: This rune now increases movement speed after using Raptor Strike by 30% for 15 seconds (was 15% for 8 seconds).

Catlike Reflexes: This rune no longer mentions the removed ability Kill Command.

Flanking Strike: The chance for Flanking Strike to trigger has been increased to 50% (was 33%) and grants 8% Melee damage increase per stack (was 5%).

The tooltip will say ‘All damage is increased’ but the intent is just for Melee damage to be increased. The tooltip will be fixed at a later date.

Mage



Conjure Water (Rank 8): Mages can now learn to summon Rank 8 water without crossing through the Dark Portal. It can be learned via a skill book found somewhere in the world. Mana Gems: Mana Gems in Season of Discovery now cost no mana to summon.

Regeneration: Mana cost reduced by approximately 35%.

Mass Regeneration: Mana cost reduced by approximately 35%.

The Balefire Bolt rune now reduces Spirit by 20% (was 10%) with each stack and will cause the Mage to die when it reaches 5 stacks (was 10). In addition, it now increases damage done by Balefire Bolt by 20% per stack (was 10%).

Horn of Lordaeron: This ability is back and now available as a skill book to Paladins, Testament of Horn of Lordaeron. It can be acquired via a new Paladin quest.

The Tier 1 and Core Forged 6-piece set bonus now increases Holy Shield damage by 80% of Shield Block Value (was 100%).

Fixed an issue that allowed paladins to inflict the effect of more than one judgement at a time without the 6-piece Tier 1/Core Forged set bonus.

Infusion of Light: This rune now reduces the remaining cooldown on Holy Shock by 3 seconds on a critical strike.

The Shock and Awe rune now grants 200% of the Paladin's Intellect as spell damage after casting Holy Shock (was 100%).

Beacon of Light now transfers 75% of the healing done (was 100%).

Priest



Vampiric Embrace: In Season of Discovery, Vampiric Embrace now converts 5% of Shadow spell damage done into healing (was 20%). It can still be improved by up to 10% via the Improved Vampiric Embrace talent for a total of 15% (was 30% total). Despair: Now also increases critical strike damage to 200% for all Priest spells. It previously only increased the critical strike damage of periodic spells.

Fear Ward, Abolish Disease, and Cure Disease are now castable while in Shadowform, in Season of Discovery only.



Known Issue: The tooltip for Shadowform does not currently indicate this. This will be corrected in a future update.

Just a Flesh Wound: Now also decreases all damage dealt by 20% while Blade Dance is active. Threat bonus increased to 165% (was 111%).

Occult Poison now increases Arcane, Fire, Frost, Nature, and Shadow damage done (was all Magic damage) by 4% per stack (was 2% per stack).

Main Gauche: This ability must now actually hit to grant its bonuses to Parry chance and Sinister Strike reduction.

Slaughter from the Shadows: Now increases the damage of Backstab and Ambush by 50% to non-players (was 60%).

Crimson Tempest can no longer pull enemies from far away.

The Carnage rune now increases damage done by Rogues to targets with their Bleed effects by 8% (was 20%).

The Clearcasting effect from the Tier 1/Core Forged Rogue 6 piece damage set bonus will now be properly consumed by Poisoned Knife.

Power Surge: This rune has been slightly redesigned. Flame Shock periodic damage can no longer make the Shaman’s next Chain Heal instant, and Riptide periodic healing can no longer reset the cooldown on Lava Burst and Chain Lightning and can no longer make those spells instant.

Elemental Focus can now normally proc off Overload hits.

Burn: This rune now requires Flametongue on main hand weapon to grant its spell damage. It also now grants 1 spell damage per intellect (was 2 spell damage per level).

Tier 1/Core Forged Restoration Shaman 6-piece set bonus no longer synergizes with Overload and procs multiple full value Healing Waves when triggered, that can proc other Healing Waves that also had chances to activate Overload.

The Tier 1/Core Forged Restoration Shaman 6-piece bonus now causes Healing Wave to jump with a 60% reduction per target (was 80%).

The Shaman Overload rune now has a 60% base chance to trigger (was 50%).

The Shaman Two-Handed Mastery rune now increases Attack Power by 15% (was 10%).

The Shaman Mental Dexterity rune now increases Attack Power by 100% of Intellect, and Spell Damage by 35% of attack power (was 65% and 20%).

The Shaman Mental Dexterity rune can no longer be activated with Lava Lash

The Riptide rune's healing over time effect is no longer consumed by Chain Heal.

The Tidal Waves rune now applied to Chain Heal, reducing its cast time by 15%.

Warlock

Demonic Grace: The dodge chance and critical strike chance bonuses from this ability have been reduced to 20% (was 30%).

Metamorphosis: Now also decreases all damage done by the Warlock by 15%. Threat now increased by 77% (was 50%).

Demonic Pact: This rune now also increases all damage done by the Warlock by 10%.

The Tier 1/Core Forged Warlock Damage 6-piece bonus: Partially Redesigned. Fire Trance has been removed, and now Incinerate has a 4% chance to trigger the Warlock’s Decimation regardless of the health of the target.

Incinerate now increases Fire damage by 40% (was 25%).

Shadow Vulnerability applied by Warlocks with Shadowflame engraved, can now correctly be refreshed back to 30 stacks without having to fall off first.

Tier 1/Core Forged damage Warlock 4-piece set bonus now correctly resets the cooldown on Shadow Cleave.

Tier 1/Core Forged damage Warlock 4-piece set bonus is now correctly consumed by casts of Shadow Bolt.

Mark of Chaos now increases Arcane, Fire, Frost, Nature, and Shadow damage done (was all Magic damage).

Warrior

Quick Strike: The percentage of Attack Power deal as damage by this ability has been increased to 25% to 35% (was 10% to 20%).

Frenzied Assault: Attack speed increase from this rune increased to 30% (was 20%). In addition, it now also causes the Warrior to gain 2 Rage each time they hit with a melee attack.

Devastate: The damage dealt by this rune now generates 50% increased threat while the Warrior is in Defensive Stance (does not apply while in Gladiator Stance).

Fresh Meat: Now also triggers from Mortal Strike and Shield Slam.

Rampage: No longer triggers or is limited by the global cooldown.

Revenge: now deals additional damage equal to 15% of the Warrior's attack power.

Tier 1/Core Forged damage Warrior 4-piece bonus: The duration of the effects from this set bonus is now 15 seconds.

The buff from Flask of Petrification can no longer be cancelled early by clicking it off.

Totem of Raging Fire Attack power reduced to 24 for 1-hand (was 50), and to 48 for 2-hand (was 200).

Druids who have completed the Sulfuras quest line and have the item in their bags or in their bank can now receive a toy from Rix Xizzix in Booty Bay that will allow them to transform into a Fire Cat, even without Sulfuras equipped.

Fixed an issue where Magmadar’s left claw was displaying enchant effects in the incorrect place.

12 new Relics are available from Pix Xizzix in Booty Bay in exchange for Tarnished Undermine Reals when Blackwing Lair unlocks.

Tier 2 Bracer tokens will be purchasable from Pix Xizzix in Booty Bay for Tarnished Undermine Reals when Blackwing Lair unlocks.

The proc rate of various weapons were erroneously high in SoD and have been reduced (Empyrean Demolisher, Eskhandar's Right Claw, Felstriker, Ironfoe).

Hydraxian Coronation is now 30 Fire Resistance (Was 20) and Bind on Account.

Blessed Flame Mantle of the Dawn is now 25 Fire Resistance (Was 15), Bind on Account, and is available at Revered with Argent Dawn (Was Exalted).

Base honor gains will be doubled starting with the launch of Phase 5 of Season of Discovery.

We've made several adjustments to the reward structure of Arathi Basin and Warsong Gulch to incentivize players to engage with these battlegrounds:

Losing a match of Warsong Gulch or Arathi Basin now awards 2 Marks of Honor up from 1 mark in Season of Discovery.

The Level 60 versions of the quests Fight for Warsong Gulch, Battle of Warsong Gulch, Conquering Arathi Basin, and Claiming Arathi Basin now award 7500 honor per turn-in.

The separation between small group and premade groups has been removed.

Developer's Note: With the increase in honor rewards as well as the increase in rewards for losing a match of Warsong Gulch and Arathi Basin, we are removing the queue separation implemented in earlier phases of Season of Discovery that separates premade groups (groups with more than 5 members) and small groups (groups with 1-5 members). This means that there is a single queue and players can be matched with each other with no restrictions regardless of being solo, in a small group, or in a full premade. We think this is important for the health of these two battlegrounds but we may make further adjustments to this system in future updates.

Mail between characters on the same battle.net account is now instant on Season of Discovery realms.

Professions specializations for leatherworking and blacksmithing are no longer mutually exclusive and all can be completed. This includes weaponsmithing specializations as well.

Ranged Weapon Specialization: This ring rune now also increases the chance for Beast pets to hit by 2%.

Frost Specialization: Now applies to Hunter Trap hit chance.

Fire Specialization: Now applies to Hunter Trap hit chance.

Healing Specialization: This new ring rune increases Healing by up to 26. It can be found somewhere in the world via a new discovery.

Meditation Specialization: This new ring rune increases Mana regenerated every 5 seconds by 5. It can be found somewhere in the world via a new discovery.

Players who have completed the appropriate quests related to looting the Head of Onyxia, Heart of Hakkar, or the quests involving killing Rend Blackhand will now be able to hand in a repeatable quest once a month to re-trigger these world buff effects. These new quests grant no rewards and confer no other benefits other than triggering the world buff event on your realm.

There is now a 10-second cooldown on obtaining a new Darkmoon Faire buff from Sayge in Season of Discovery (was a 4 hour cooldown).

With the launch of Season of Discovery Phase 5 on Thursday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (4:00 p.m. EDT, 20:00 CEST), Blackwing Lair will become available. Blackwing Lair is tuned and intended for ~20 players but the instance is capped at a maximum of 40 players. Blackwing Lair is on a 7-day raid reset timer.Opening with the launch of Season of Discovery Phase 5 on Thursday, September 26 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (4:00 p.m. EDT, 20:00 CEST), Zul'Gurub is tuned and intended for ~10 players, but the instance is capped at a maximum of 20 players. Zul'Gurub is on a twice-weekly raid reset timer.Prince Thunderaan the Windseeker has broken free from his prison with the release of Phase 5 and will be available to all players as a newly reimagined raid encounter. Thunderaan is tuned and intended for ~20 players but the instance is capped at a maximum of 40 players. The Crystal Vale is on a twice-weekly reset timer.Elune’s Fires: This rune now increases the duration of Rip when Shred is used by 1 second (was 2 seconds).The Tier 1 and Core Forged Hunter Ranged 6-piece set now correctly benefits Explosive Shot.The weapon damage of Wyvern Strike has been increased to 140% (was 100%). In addition, its damage over time effect has been increased to 80% of attack power over its duration at rank 3 (64% at rank 2 and 48% at rank 1).Cobra Slayer: The chance for Mongoose Bite to activate from this rune is now 10% and accumulates 10% per time it fails to activate (was 5%). Also, bonus damage on Mongoose bite is now 45% of attack power (was 40%).Trueshot Aura grants the Hunter that activates it 50/75/100 additional Ranged Attack Power based on rank.Inner Fire will now correctly have stacks removed upon taking damage.PvP Damage Reduction: Players now take 30% reduced Physical damage from other players and pets (was 20%) and 40% reduced Magic damage from other players and pets (was 30%)