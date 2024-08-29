Blackwing Lair and Zul'Gurub Set Bonuses Datamined for Season of Discovery PTR

this cant be real for shadow. ur saying that swp has a 2.5% chance per tick to make spirit tap happen that will increase periodic damage by 20%. not only that if they dont make the mind flay thing a rune its $%^&ing terrible in comparison
Looks like Holy Paladin's sticking to T1 then. On bright side easier to gear! :)
Oh no please don't increase starfall's range, it's already hard to use safely in dungeons unless everything is cleared. 25% more range just means I won't be able to use it 25% more >.<
Warr T1 6 pieces SET is so overpowered with +10%crit+dmg , that this T2 Set feels dumb.
S03 - Item - T2 - Warrior - Damage 2P Bonus We're bringing arms closer to fury dpsS03 - Item - T2 - Warrior - Damage 4P Bonus We're bringing arms closer to fury dpsS03 - Item - T2 - Warrior - Damage 6P Bonus We're bringing arms closer to fury dps. Fury you can push BT more often, we know its only a 6 second CD to begin with but take what you get.
Hmm. Restokin? GrossNah really dont want to heal in Boomy dawg, let me tree or why give me the rune