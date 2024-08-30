Blackwing Lair 20-Player & Zul’gurub 10-Player Raid Size - Season of Discovery Phase 5 PTR

Welcome to the public test for Season of Discovery.

Version: 1.15.4

Build: 56400

Date: Aug 29, 2024

Testing Focus

Blackwing Lair and Zul’Gurub

In Season of Discovery, Blackwing Lair is a 20-40 player raid dungeon and Zul’gurub is a 10-20 player raid dungeon. Blackwing Lair is tuned for 20 players but will allow up to 40 players inside the dungeon, and Zul’Gurub is tuned for 10 players but will allow up to 20 inside. The difficulty will not scale or change, and the number of loot drops does not increase or decrease based on the number of participants in the raid.

You will be able to speak with an NPC to port directly into Blacking Lair or Zul’Gurub from Stormwind or Orgrimmar. For raid testing, we’ve enabled character copy from live Season of Discovery realms, as well as having added Molten Core loot, consumables, and other helpful items to the NPC vendors in Stormwind and Orgrimmar.

Class Adjustments

Druid

Wild Strikes: The tooltip on the Wild Strikes rune now states it applies to raid.

Dreamstate: Now always triggers from Starsurge, regardless of being a critical strike or not. In addition, it now also increases Arcane damage taken by the target by 20%.

Hunter

Beast Mastery: This rune is now a chest rune. Existing Beast Mastery engravings will appear as a “Damaged Rune”.

Cobra Slayer: This rune is now a gloves rune. Existing Cobra Slayer engravings will appear as a “Damaged Rune”.

Lone Wolf: The bonus damage from this rune has been decreased to 30% from 35%.

Improved Volley: This rune now also increases Volley damage by 100%.

Hit and Run: This rune now increases movement speed after using Raptor Strike by 30% for 15 seconds, up from 15% for 8 seconds.

Catlike Reflexes: This rune no longer mentions the removed ability Kill Command.

Lock and Load: This rune’s effect now has an 8 second cooldown.

Mage

Conjure Water (Rank 8): Mages can now learn to summon Rank 8 water without crossing through the Dark Portal. It can be learned via a skill book found somewhere in the world.

Mana Gems: Mana Gems in Season of Discovery now cost no mana to summon.

Regeneration: Mana cost reduced by approximately 35%.

Mass Regeneration: Mana cost reduced by approximately 35%.

Paladin

Horn of Lordaeron: This ability is back and now available as a skill book to Paladins, Testament of Horn of Lordaeron. It can be acquired via a new Paladin quest.

Priest

Vampiric Embrace: In Season of Discovery, Vampiric Embrace now converts 10% of Shadow spell damage done into healing, down from 20%. It can still be improved by up to 10% via the Improved Vampiric Embrace talent.

Despair: Now also increases critical strike damage to 200% for all Priest spells. It previously only increased the critical strike damage of periodic spells.

Rogue

Just a Flesh Wound: Now also decreases Physical damage dealt by 20% while Blade Dance is active. Threat bonus increased to 165%, was 111%.

Shaman

Power Surge: This rune has been slightly redesigned. Flame Shock periodic damage can no longer make the Shaman’s next Chain Heal instant, and Riptide periodic healing can no longer reset the cooldown on Lava Burst and Chain Lightning and can no longer make those spells instant.

Warlock

Demonic Grace: The dodge chance and critical strike chance bonuses from this ability have been reduced to 20% from 30%.

Metamorphosis: Now also decreases all damage done by the Warlock by 20%. Threat now increased by 85%, up from 50%.

Warrior

Quick Strike: The percentage of Attack Power deal as damage by this ability has been increases to 25% to 35%, up from 10% to 20%.

Frenzied Assault: Attack speed increase from this rune increased to 30% from 20%. In addition, it now also causes the Warrior to gain 2 Rage each time they hit with a melee attack.

Devastate: The damage dealt by this rune now generates 50% increased threat while the Warrior is in Defensive Stance (does not apply while in Gladiator Stance).

Fresh Meat: Now also triggers from Mortal Strike and Shield Slam.

Rampage: No longer triggers or is limited by the global cooldown.

Ring Engravings

Ranged Weapon Specialization: This ring rune now also increases the chance for Beast pets to hit by 2%.

Healing Specialization: This new ring rune increases Healing by up to 26. It can be found via a new discovery.

Meditation Specialization: This new ring rune increases Mana regenerated every 5 seconds by 5. It can be found via a new discovery.

Known Issues

User Interface