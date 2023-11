Disclaimer: These items are based on datamining, and are therefore subject to change. They have not been confirmed by Blizzard or players to be in the new Level-Up Raid. We will update our guides if some of these items do not make it to live servers.

Accessory Slots

Amulets

Cloak

Ring

Trinket

Cloth Armor

Cloth Set

Leather Armor

Twilight Slayer Leather Set

Twilight Elementalist Leather Set

Mail Armor

Twilight Avenger Set

Weapons

One-Hand Weapon

Ranged Weapon

Main Hand Weapon

Two-Hand Weapon

Relics, Librams, Totems

Offhands

Possible Quest Rewards