Blackfathom Deeps Boss Strategy Guides - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
2 hr 13 min ago
by
Rokman
Joardee
has prepared a YouTube Video Guide alongside the written Boss Strategy Guides on Wowhead! These guides will help prepare your 10-player raid group to defeat each boss in the new Level-Up Raid, Blackfathom Deeps. This raid has been redesigned for Season of Discovery with entirely new boss encounters and mechanics.
Video Guide on Blackfathom Deeps in Season of Discovery
Blackfathom Deeps Boss Strategy Guides - Phase 1 Season of Discovery
Baron Aquanis
Ghamoo-Ra
Lady Saravess
Gelihast
Lorgus Jett
Twilight Lord Kelris
Aku'mai
