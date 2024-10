Bang a Gong!



Players can begin a quest series to create the Scepter of the Sands, which will enable them to ultimately ring the gong on the realm they are on. Players who complete the quest between 1:00 pm PST on December 4 and 1:00 pm PST on December 6 will receive the Black Qiraji Resonating Crystal, which will summon a ridable Qiraji battle tank that can be used in the outdoor world as well as within the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj.