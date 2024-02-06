BFD Void Trinket Available in Booty Bay - 75g Cost, Must've Completed the Quest

75 gold huh..... pretty wild just to swap to a different trinket
I've lost more faith than I've gained in the classic dev team seeing the things they've said the last few days. Some of these decisions are just mind boggling at best.
thats crazay
What is the point in making this so expensive? Does it really need to be that prohibitive to play an off spec? Is 5 or 10 gold really not enough?
75g to change a trinket that becomes obsolete with the new phase?
75G ?WTF, they just do the work of the chinese gold sellers.Clean players will not buy this for 75G.Only gold buyers will do it.
Trade Chat: Smells like broke in here, could have done quests and AH'd and made 100s if not 1000sWowhead comments: 75g is gold buyer pricesLmao
Pointless
This GDKP from Blizzard is a bit expensive, my trinket only cost 10g
They literally just increased mount prices too lol..... mount itself without training at honored is currently 72 gold, RIP whoever decides these things