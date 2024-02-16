This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Best in Slot Gear Guides on Wowhead - Phase 2 Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
2 hr 20 min ago
by
Rokman
Our Class Writers have prepared Best in Slot Gear Guides for every Class and Role combination in Season of Discovery Phase 2, which features gear acquired from the new Phase 2 Level-Up Raid Gnomeregan. If you'd like to learn more about Gnomeregan or Phase 2, take a look at our guides below --
Phase 2 Overview
Gnomeregan Overview Gnomeregan Loot
Wowhead didn't publish Best in Slot Gear Guides sooner because we wanted to ensure we had all the data on the items and our Class Writers had the right amount of time for theorycrafting, simming, and discussions with the class communities. This way, we can publish the highest quality Best in Slot Gear Guides for Season of Discovery Phase 2! If you would like to leave a comment for Wowhead, be sure to reach out to
. We will be reviewing this feedback for any opportunities for us to improve in the future, thank you!
Best in Slot Gear Guides - Phase 2 Season of Discovery
Balance DPS
Feral DPS
Druid Healer
Druid Tank
Hunter DPS
Mage DPS
Mage Healer
Paladin DPS
Paladin Healer
Paladin Tank
Priest DPS
Priest Healer
Rogue DPS
Rogue Tank
Elemental DPS
Enhancement DPS
Shaman Healer
Shaman Tank
Warlock DPS
Warlock Tank
Warrior DPS
Warrior Tank
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post