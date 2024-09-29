This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Best in Slot Gear Guides Live - Season of Discovery Phase 5
Classic
Posted
1 hr 32 min ago
by
Serenl
Our Class Writers have prepared Best in Slot Gear Guides for every Class and Role combination in Season of Discovery Phase 5. Between new raids, re-itemized Profession, and Reputation gear, there have never been more options to choose from - and we've looked at all of them!
Phase 5 Overview Blackwing Lair Overview Zul'Gurub Overview
We break down all your options on a slot-by-slot basis, from multiple Helm choices all the way to bonus Boot options if your RNG isn't the greatest!
Best in Slot Gear Guides - Phase 5 Season of Discovery
Balance DPS
Feral DPS
Druid Healer
Druid Tank
Hunter Melee DPS
Hunter Ranged DPS
Paladin DPS
Paladin Healer
Paladin Tank
Priest DPS
Priest Healer
Rogue DPS
Rogue Tank
Elemental DPS
Enhancement DPS
Shaman Healer
Shaman Tank
Warlock DPS
Warlock Tank
Warrior DPS
Warrior Tank
How has your experience been in Phase 5 so far? Have you been to Blackwing Lair yet? Let us know in the comments below!
