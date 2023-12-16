Battle for Ashenvale Updates December 16 - Season of Discovery

Wanted to take a moment and let everyone know that as a follow-up to the statement above, we’ve been watching things unfold for the past few days since we disabled the automatic layer retirement system. While it’s reduced instances of being layered suddenly, it’s also made the world feel a bit less populated in certain situations.
Aggrend: With a hotfix tomorrow we will no longer be dynamically retiring layers. This means that late at night or early in the morning there will be more layers than are needed and the world may feel more empty.