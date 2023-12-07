Battle for Ashenvale Changes and Updates - Season of Discovery

When a character makes any hostile action against an opposing faction Lieutenant (e.g. Keepers of the Grove, Blademasters) or faction leader in the various objective areas, they will receive reputation when that enemy dies.



It must be an offensive action (harmful spell, harmful ability, melee attack, or ranged attack) against an enemy to receive reputation.



This also affects Healers who must use an offensive actions against the Lieutenant or faction leader.

Example: If there are two Lieutenants alive when the battle is won, a character will gain 200 reputation plus whatever was earned from defeating objectives plus the 200 reputation from killing the enemy faction leader (assuming the character used an offensive action against the faction leader).

The following changes are now live:Characters will receive reputation even if they are dead or no longer nearby as long as they are still in the zone when the enemy dies.Characters will receive 200 reputation for killing a Lieutenant and all members of the winning faction will receive 200 reputation when the faction leader dies.The winning team will also receive 100 reputation per friendly Lieutenant remaining.The Trainee’s Sentinel Nightsaber and Trainee’s Outrider Wolf now require Friendly reputation with the Silverwing Sentinels and Warsong Outriders respectively (was Honored).Players now have 60 minutes to complete the Ashenvale PvP event (was 30 minutes).