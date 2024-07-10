This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Bag Size Buffed in Season of Discovery - Bottomless Bag, Onyxia Hide Backpack
Classic
Posted
2 hr 8 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Players will have a little more space to work with in Phase 4 of Season of Discovery - Bottomless Bags and Onyxia Hide Backpacks are getting a size buff!
With bag space being at a premium on Classic realms, this is a welcome buff to players looking to squeak out a few more slots for consumables, gear, and of course, mounts and pets. While the
Onyxia Hide Backpack
is a drop from
Onyxia
herself, the
Bottomless Bag
is created via a crafting recipe - and the
Pattern: Bottomless Bag
has also been updated for this change.
Original Item
SoD
A recent Blizzard hotfix confirms the size increase - what do you plan to do with the extra space?
Bottomless Bag and Onyxia Hide Backpack now have 20 slots.
1
Comment by
ElizarTV
on 2024-07-10T21:09:38-05:00
Good change, can we get 2 extra stable slots for Hunter pets?
Comment by
cherrycreek
on 2024-07-10T21:14:32-05:00
Good change, can we get 2 extra stable slots for Hunter pets?
^^^
Comment by
Casadoro
on 2024-07-10T21:29:21-05:00
Good change, can we get 2 extra stable slots for Hunter pets?
^^
1
