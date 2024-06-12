Ashbringer Placeholder Quest Item Datamined on Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR

nice
Please for the love of god Blizz.. Encrypt your server so these rat data miners stop ruining everything
"PH - Totally real, not-fake quest starter item for Ashbringer quest. Super duper real. Totally not a joke."
What? It's clearly not real, the tooltip makes it as obvious as possible. This is why the devs never try to have fun anymore, lol. Now y'all are gonna riot when there's no Ashbringer.
for the flove of god, please use old technics of making weapon gif effect, like they use with so many vanilla -wrath weapons . it's really ps3 era type of graphics that vanilla players want