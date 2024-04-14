Are Players Receiving Less Raid Loot in Season of Discovery Phase 3?



As has been said in other posts, to compensate, each boss in ST would need to drop AT LEAST 8-9 pieces of loot. And thats with a lot of room. If you dont count 2 ids per week but 2.33, its closer to 10 per boss.



As it stands, we arent even at 6 on average.







It’s 5 or more items up from 2 and set piece tokens are on every boss. You’ll gear up fast and there’s a lot of other sources for gear to tide you over until you get to things from the raid. We toyed with even more drops per boss but it really just started to feel not quite right. In general going forward I think we want to try to aim for you have options between different activities to gear up so we don’t just have raiding be the only thing you ever want to do to progress.



Especially at 60, we have a lot of vectors for this (crafting, pvp, reputations, dungeons, and potentially more wild gods-esque deterministic systems). This feels better to us than just throwing the kitchen sink at you in the raids.



