Are Players Receiving Less Raid Loot in Season of Discovery Phase 3?

Dear wowhead-team,Would it hurt to stick to valuable content instead of this drama-seeking nonsense? It's quite embarrassing the see every time something like this gets mirrored into our Discords.Sincerely,Loads of people
No, our 10 man raid group wasn't able to scale to 20, so we have to pug it for some of our roster, and thus MS > OS rolls. I've yet to receive loot on 2 lock outs, which was some 13-14 boss kills. Which is conceivably 25% of the lock outs already if we stick to 8 week phases.It feels bad being told "well there's other ways to get loot" what's the point? Perhaps if we had a better looting system like personal loot. As it currently stands with the rotation of players into the group, I'm unlikely to even finish my tier set raiding every lock out.
Having out side of raid gear be better or equal to raid gear does not solve this problem. People will just want better raid gear to drop...
Are you saying I cant get full bis in 2 lockouts? OMG! unsubbing this garbage game then.. Thats outrageous! On the other hand, getting 1 piece of loot per lockout is kinda nice so I have a reason to continue raiding each week on my main
Aggrend is a m0r0n, Anyways, one other item dropping would be more than sufficient to fix this issue, and unfortunately it's a brain dead easy raid and has been nerfed to %^&*. even when there was a challenge to it they nerfed it before the raid reset was even finished. actual brain rot decision.
Honestly, it depends on how long the phase will last.If they actually run it for 3 months => all is fineIf they shortcut it again => sad life
Always great as alliance to see shaman loot rot. Hope horde is getting tons of plate healing gear. Doing the math it should take 4ish weeks for everyone to get their MS set which is fine. But the other stuff is .... well kinda not great if it's not BiS at least somewhere some fight etc.