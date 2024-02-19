Analyzing Gnomeregan Boss Armor and Resistances - Season of Discovery

Just goes to show how much damage Melee Hunter is really doing if they are cranking those numbers against that much armor XD
About 50% of a ret's dps is holy dmg.Still we're at the bottom out of all, reducing armor would make all other melee leap further up compared to ret's.Worst melee in P1, worst out of all in P2.Meme wheelchair for life
Good players are doing high damage on them already, I don't see why they should nerf the armor tbh. And yeah some 18 logger will complain about my post. But please, don't nerf them yet.I also understood the nerf on starsurge but I feel bad for boomkins that could finally stand out in PVE. I think they should add a rule that spells act differently against players but what do I know about development. For example "Does 50% less damage to enemy players" and there we go.
Little early for this to be conclusive I think - Casters have far better prebis gear this phase than melee do - expect the gap to close as people farm more raid gear.
All the brown and yellow bars crying for once in 20 years they are not doing 4x the DPS of other classes by pressing 2 buttons. Really sad for Ret Pala, but they're used to it I guess.
A armor nerf wouldn't hurt since casters have better prebis gear and the high armor is really hurting physical damage classes but I can see them giving physical damage classes getting the caster P1 treatment.
Just have melee take the L for once and let casters have this tier. They had to watch warriors double their DPS in BFD ffs.
It's not just DPS. Tank threat is god awful except for lock tanks. no damage = no threat
I like how the only reason casters are good is because the bosses literally have 30% phys damage reduction in ideal conditions, and people are fine with that lol
Warriors/Rogues in shambles that they aren't on top of the meters again for the millionth time in a row.
I play MM Hunter and seeing my spec at the bottom like that while melee hunter performs 50% better really annoys me, such meme shouldn't exist.
I wonder how many people work on SOD, considering how slow and lazy the solutions are. Yep, just slap Naxx level armor on mob, because you cant be bothered to balance stuff.
Fix balance. Why did balance get gimped on runes so bad? Starsurges only use is to provide 2 lunar and 1 solar stack at once. Rest of the runes are passives or just DOA. Fix balance.