Alliance vs Horde: Faction Strengths and Weaknesses in Season of Discovery

I was looking at the BIS list from Quest Reward in one of the Wowhead posts, for one classes, there was about 20 good items from horde only quest vs less then 10 from Alliance quest.
Even with the quest rewards from Horde only, I still feel that Alliance seems to be the favored faction.
nice article simon, just stopping by to express how much I love pressing my 20+ mandatory GCD's to bless the raid 8 times per hour lol.
Should just give us undead paladins and dwarf shaman, or heavily nerf the mana regen abilities. Cuz now the pendulum has swung too far the other way and we have alliance with unlimited mana in PvE and horde are the only faction that have mana issues.
They said weapon skill from day one would not matter as much or at all in this season. I dont really feel bad at all for people who picked say human and are now complaining the will do slightly less DPS at 60 compared to an orc.
Alliance was the favored faction due to human weapon skill. Since those will be made available at 60, alliance doesn't have much in the way of alliance-only PVE bonuses the way horde have for Orc and Troll. Especially since the hint has been made that Palys will be going to Tauren, what unique flavor will the Alliance have left? I too am in favor of flavor and diversity but the changes they're making are so much the opposite - adding the diversity that made the Alliance unique to the Horde but giving the Alliance nothing to re-balance in return. Alliance loses their identity while Horde keeps theirs and then gains some additional variety to boot.
The game is horde biased for like 4 or 5 expansions, so don't expect it to change in SoD.
The recent Pally mana buff has been nice, but it still hasn't been enough imo. Most of my guild wants to swap to horde because they are consistently better. Shamans have been near Gods for all of SoD, Horde racials are better and Alliance racials are being given to horde which makes the issue worse. Keep in mind they said next phase they are going to reconsider the mana stuff with Pally/Shamans, so this Paladin band-aid is a very temporary fix. Once they squash the mana stuff next phase we will return to Shamans being one of the strongest classes across the board while Paladins having to twist and jump through hoops just to parse at the bottom of the rankings. SoD, to me, has felt like the most unbalanced version of Classic to date and feeling like we have to faction change to be competitive sucks the fun right out of this.
I don't think that racials need to be a 1:1 balance, but it's almost always been Horde are the offensive/throughput while typically Alliance have been the defensive/CC breakers.I think racials would be better off with 1 defensive active, 1 offensive active, and a passive. Resistances should be a bonus.They don't have to be equally in power, but offer both sides the ability to pick during the situation. Even put them on the same timer.
A poorly researched article with a conclusion which grossly glosses over and understates the power level difference between the factions racials. Should honestly be ashamed for posting blatant Horde propaganda bait.