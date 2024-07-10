All Upgraded Reputation Profession Recipes - Season of Discovery Phase 4

So no mail agi gear at all...cool
Great I hope I dont have to spend time grinding any of these reps and get a daily where i just blast through
Why do all the leather tank items have defense when every leather wearer is crit immune? For the better block rating?This is again a waste of item level at its finest.
Hmm .. what’s the difference for nightfall ? I mean except the name ?
You missed Mooncloth Boots, friendly with Timbermaw, it's a quest not on the vendor.
big L if these are all BoP. Blizz missing out on the community aspect of the game. We should craft the BoE and have turnin-quests to upgrade em to the BoP versions.
Wowhead, did you guys not read the patch notes from yesterday? All of the original gear should be in the game with the gear on the right being the upgradeable pieces. Like come on, at least try please? That's all I'm asking."The Argent Dawn and Timbermaw Hold factions’ quartermaster vendors now allow players to exchange the base version of the crafted reputation items that they previously offered along with some other thematically appropriate materials for high quality epic versions of those same items.""These new upgrade items may be purchased at Honored with Argent Dawn and Friendly with Timbermaw Hold respectively. These items are Bind on Pickup and require skill in the profession correlating with the item themselves to be worn."For the Thorium Brotherhood items:"Participating in daily quests and killing certain event-specific creatures in these zones will award players with Firelands Embers which can be exchanged along with Thorium Brotherhood crafted items to upgrade said crafted items into stronger variants"
Nice, so my Paladin with double gatherer professions won't be able to get the upgraded Fire Resist Gear?
Enchanting / Alchemy bind on pickups? hello?
finally, my mage needed that Defense +12.