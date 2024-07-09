This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All Spell Books Available on New Vendor in Season of Discovery - Both New and Old
Classic
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Lydiavh
With the launch of Season of Discovery Patch 1.15.3 today, a new vendor has been made available for both Horde and Alliance that sells Skill Books which previously dropped in dungeons, as well as Runes that were converted into Skill Books in preparation for the phase.
Players looking for an easy way to catch up to the current Phase have access to these vendors easily, allowing them to skip the previous intended methods of acquisition and instead utilize this new quality-of-life update.
For Horde, this vendor is
Zor Lonetree
, in
Orgrimmar
at /way 39.0 38.0, while for Alliance, this vendor is
Milton Sheaf
, in
Stormwind City
at /way 74.0 7.6.
Skill Books
Skill Book Name
Class
Cost
Leaflet of Enhanced Restoration
Druid
Leaflet of Revive
Druid
Leaflet of Deeper Wilds
Druid
Treatise on Aspect of the Viper
Hunter
Treatise on the Heart of the Lion
Hunter
Tome of Expanded Intellect
Mage
Testament of Enhanced Blessings
Paladin
Testament of the Exorcist
Paladin
Scroll of Shadowfiend
Priest
Scroll of Increased Fortitude
Priest
Manual of Redirect
Rogue
Manual of Atrophic Poison
Rogue
Manual of Numbing Poison
Rogue
Manual of Occult Poison
Rogue
Manual of Sebacious Poison
Rogue
Revelation of Totemic Projection
Shaman
Revelation of Shamanistic Rage
Shaman
Grimoire of Portal of Summoning
Warlock
Grimoire of Soul Harvesting
Warlock
Grimoire of Fel Armor
Warlock
1
Comment by
Karatir
on 2024-07-09T20:26:36-05:00
I'm fairly certain that book for warriors is incorrect.
Comment by
GrishQQ
on 2024-07-09T20:30:05-05:00
Warriors with exorcism pog
1
