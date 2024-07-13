This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All Runes Found in Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
2 hr 4 min ago
by
Jezartroz
It's day 3 of Season of Discovery Phase 4, and all Runes have officially been found!
While the Ring Rune Sword Specialization was found almost immediately after our
Day 2 Roundup Post
, Hunters, Warlocks, and Warriors continued to work through the night to find their last three Runes. With the discoveries of
Improved Volley
,
Decimation
, and last but not least
Shockwave
, we've reached the end of the Rune Discovery journey - but Phase 4 still has more to offer.
A massive thank you to all of our community members who have helped us by leaving comments and uploading data via the
Wowhead Client
. We are continually updating and refining our guides with additional information as refined strategies come to light, so keep checking back!
Wowhead Client / Wowhead Looter
Note that while this article is free of acquisition spoilers, the linked guides will provide solutions by linking to individual guide pages. If you wish to discover the Rune locations on your own, do not click on the guides.
Druid Runes: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Druid Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 3/3
Runes Undiscovered 0/3
Hunter Runes: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Hunter Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 3/3
Runes Undiscovered 0/3
Mage Runes: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Mage Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 3/3
Runes Undiscovered 0/3
Paladin Runes: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Paladin Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 3/3
Runes Undiscovered 0/3
Priest Runes: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Priest Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 3/3
Runes Undiscovered 0/3
Rogue Runes: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Rogue Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 3/3
Runes Undiscovered 0/3
Shaman Runes: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Shaman Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 3/3
Runes Undiscovered 0/3
Warlock Runes: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Warlock Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 3/3
Runes Undiscovered 0/3
Warrior Runes: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Warrior Class Runes Discoveries
Runes Found 3/3
Runes Undiscovered 0/3
Ring Runes: 15 out of 15 Discovered
Ring Rune Discoveries
Runes Found 15/15
Runes Undiscovered 0/15
1
Comment by
novadude
on 2024-07-13T14:19:08-05:00
that was fast lol
1
