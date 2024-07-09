This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All Rune Changes in Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
13 minutes ago
by
Garmanoth
Patch 1.15.3
has gone live this week, and with it a wide array of updates have made their way to Season of Discovery in preparation of Phase 4, including new Runes, Rune spell books, and changes to existing Rune slots! We've done some extensive searching, and have compiled an all-in-one list of Rune changes below!
Old Runes vs. New Runes
First, let's take a look at Runes that have changed altogether:
Class
Type
Old Rune
New Rune
Hunter
Spell Book
Heart of the Lion
Cobra Slayer
Hunter
Rune
Kill Command
Kill Shot
Hunter
Rune
Invigoration
Wyvern Strike
Paladin
Spell Book
Exorcism
Aura Mastery
Paladin
Rune
Seal of Martyrdom
Divine Light
Paladin
Rune
Horn of Lordaeron
Hallowed Ground
Rogue
Rune
Shiv
Cutthroat
Shaman
Spell Book
Shamanistic Rage
Greater Ghost Wolf
The above Runes have all been completely changed from their old versions to their new versions as of Patch 1.15.3. New versions of the Runes above are all obtained in exactly the same manner as before - Runes obtained by spell book are still available as spell books, for example. More information on collecting the Runes above can be found in the following guides:
SoD Hunter Runes Guide SoD Paladin Runes Guide SoD Shaman Runes Guide SoD Rogue Runes Guide
Updates to Existing Rune Slots
Additionally, several Runes have the same functionality, but the item slots that they're applied to have changed:
Class
Rune
Old Slot
New Slot
Mage
Hot Streak
Waist
Head
Mage
Rewind Time
Hands
Wrist
Priest
Power Word: Barrier
Legs
Wrist
Warlock
Incinerate
Legs
Wrist
Warlock
Soul Siphon
Chest
Back
Warrior
Endless Rage
Hands
Head
None of the runes above will function any differently, they'll simply be applied to different gear slots. For certain slots with multiple strong Rune options, this could cause headaches for players now forced to choose between two of their favorites! For more information on the Runes above, take a look at the following guides:
SoD Mage Runes Guide SoD Priest Runes Guide SoD Warlock Runes Guide SoD Warrior Runes Guide
How do you feel about the changes to Runes in Patch 1.15.3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below - we want to know what you're thinking!
1
Comment by
Basado
on 2024-07-09T17:57:35-05:00
I thought som was a book
Comment by
Xraided
on 2024-07-09T18:04:46-05:00
You forgot the shadow priest rune changes!
1
