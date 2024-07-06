This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
All Reitemized Dungeon Loot Coming in Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
perculia
Throughout the Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR, Blizzard has slowly but surely updated the itemization for endgame dungeon loot, including Tier 0 set pieces, UBRS, LBRS, Stratholme, Scholomance, Dire Maul, and BRD. While we have diligently reported on the daily changes, that's a lot of posts to sort through to get the complete picture! So we have compiled all the itemization changes to dungeon loot coming in Season of Discovery Phase 4, comparing the Classic Era to Season of Discovery item tooltips.
UBRS
Classic
SoD
LBRS
Classic
SoD
Scholomance
Classic
SoD
Item Sets
Classic
SoD
Blackrock Depths
Classic
SoD
Dire Maul
West - Capital Gardens
Classic
SoD
East - Warpwood Quarter
Classic
SoD
North - Tribute Run
Classic
SoD
Class Items
Classic
SoD
Stratholme
Classic
SoD
Druid - Wildheart
Classic
SoD
Hunter - Beaststalker
Classic
SoD
Mage - Magister
Classic
SoD
Paladin - Lightforge
Classic
SoD
Priest - Devout
Classic
SoD
Rogue - Shadowcraft
Classic
SoD
Shaman - Elements
Classic
SoD
Warlock - Dreadmist
Classic
SoD
Warrior - Valor
Classic
SoD
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Basado
on 2024-07-06T09:08:19-05:00
AtlasLoot addon devs in shambles
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News