All Dungeons Accessible in Phase 1 Season of Discovery - Razorfen Kraul and Scarlet Monastery
Classic
Posted
54 minutes ago
by
Rokman
After players discovered that
Gnomeregan was inaccessible
, likely because it will be a Level-Up Raid in Phase 2 of Season of Discovery, players have been asking what dungeons they can enter in Phase 1.
Many players will look forward to trash farming Bind on Equip items such as
Mantle of Thieves
,
Pugilist Bracers
,
Wolfclaw Gloves
,
Slaghammer
which can be looted from trash mobs inside Razorfen Kraul. While Scarlet Monastery Library's trash might be difficult, you can find a few pieces such as
Harbinger Boots
and
Headsplitter
, as well as a ton of items that can be valuable during Phase 2! Here's a full list of every dungeon and if they are accessible --
All Dungeons Accessible in Phase 1 - Season of Discovery
Dungeon
Minimum
Recommended
Accessibility
Ragefire Chasm
Level 10
Level 15 - 25
Can Enter
Wailing Caverns
Level 10
Level 17 - 27
Can Enter
The Deadmines
Level 10
Level 15 - 25
Can Enter
Shadowfang Keep
Level 14
Level 22 - 30
Can Enter
Blackfathom Deeps
(Dungeon)
Level 15
Level 22 - 32
Can Not Enter *Now a Raid
The Stockade
Level 15
Level 22 - 32
Can Enter
Gnomeregan
Level 19
Level 26 - 36
Can Not Enter *Next Phase Raid?
Scarlet Monastery
Level 21
Level 26 - 45
Can Enter
Razorfen Kraul
Level 25
Level 32 - 42
Can Enter
Uldaman
Level 30
Level 42 - 52
Can Not Enter
Razorfen Downs
Level 35
Level 37 - 47
Can Not Enter
Zul'Farrak
Level 39
Level 46 - 56
Can Not Enter
Maraudon
Level 30
Level 42 - 52
Can Not Enter
The Temple of Atal'Hakkar
Level 45
Level 50 - 60
Can Not Enter
Blackrock Depths
Level 48
Level 52 - 60
Can Not Enter
Blackrock Spire
Level 48
Level 55 - 60
Can Not Enter
Dire Maul
Level 48
Level 55 - 60
Can Not Enter
Scholomance
Level 48
Level 58 - 60
Can Not Enter
Stratholme
Level 48
Level 58 - 60
Can Not Enter
1
Comment by
siq1ne
on 2023-12-02T16:04:24-06:00
"List of Dungeons Accessible.." would be a better title. A bit misleading as is.
1
