All Costs to Upgrade Timbermaw Hold Reputation Epics in Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
3 hr 5 min ago
by
Tharid
With the launch of Season of Discovery Phase 4, players have been hard at work finding all the new secrets Azeroth has to offer. As players begin the process of grinding reputations to Exalted, many have noticed some shiny new gear available to them - but how do you obtain these upgrades?
New to Phase 4 are upgraded Reputation epics from the Thorium Brotherhood, Timbermaw Hold, and the Argent Dawn - and we've got the cost to upgrade each piece! Players will notice that currency requirements for Timibermaw Hold upgrades are based on both rare crafting materials like
Arcanite Bar
,
Cured Rugged Hide
, and
Mooncloth
, or
Winterfall Spirit Beads
, which drop from
Winterfall furbolgs
in Winterspring.
Timbermaw Hold Reputation Guide All Upgraded Reputation Profession Recipes
Take a look at the costs for each Timbermaw Hold piece below organized by armor type:
Leather Armor
Upgraded Epic
Cost
Dire Warbear Harness
Warbear Harness
, ,
Dire Warbear Woolies
Warbear Woolies
, ,
Ferocity of the Timbermaw
Might of the Timbermaw
, ,
Studded Timbermaw Brawlers
Timbermaw Brawlers
, ,
Mail Armor
Upgraded Epic
Cost
Dense Timbermaw Belt
Heavy Timbermaw Belt
, ,
Dense Timbermaw Boots
Heavy Timbermaw Boots
, ,
Cloth Armor
Upgraded Epic
Cost
Rugged Mantle of the Timbermaw
Mantle of the Timbermaw
, ,
Incandescent Mooncloth Boots
Mooncloth Boots
, ,
Knowledge of the Timbermaw
Wisdom of the Timbermaw
, ,
