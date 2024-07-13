This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
All Costs to Upgrade Argent Dawn Reputation Epics in Season of Discovery Phase 4
20 minutes ago
Jezartroz
With the launch of Season of Discovery Phase 4, players have been hard at work finding all the new secrets Azeroth has to offer. As players begin the process of grinding reputations to Exalted, many have noticed some shiny new gear available to them - but how do you obtain these upgrades?
New to Phase 4 are upgraded Reputation epics from the Thorium Brotherhood, Timbermaw Hold, and the Argent Dawn - and we've got the cost to upgrade each piece! Players will notice that several currency requirements for Argent Dawn upgrades are based on running Scholomance and Stratholme - so get ready to run some dungeons.
Stratholme Overview & Loot Guide Scholomance Overview & Loot Guide
Take a look at the costs for each Argent Dawn piece below organized by armor type:
Plate Armor
Upgraded Epic
Cost
Radiant Girdle of the Dawn
Girdle of the Dawn
, ,
Radiant Gloves of the Dawn
Gloves of the Dawn
, ,
Shimmering Dawnbringer Shoulders
Dawnbringer Shoulders
, ,
Leather Armor
Upgraded Epic
Cost
Fine Dawn Treaders
Dawn Treaders
, ,
Glowing Mantle of the Dawn
Golden Mantle of the Dawn
, ,
Cloth Armor
Upgraded Epic
Cost
Argent Elite Boots
Argent Boots
, ,
Argent Elite Shoulders
Argent Shoulders
, ,
