ahmpy Dies to Disconnect - Hardcore Classic Fresh Death Clips
Classic
Posted
12 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
As the
race to level 60 on the Hardcore Classic Fresh
continues, the leader of the pack,
ahmpy
has faced an untimely demise at the hands of a disconnection. ahmpy was in first place, at level 54 at the time of his character's death.
This death allowed <OnlyFangs> Hunter,
zeroji
to pull into first place at level 52.
Many others met their demise this weekend as well, such as
rencognito
, who was on her way to the Deadmines when elite murlocs decided to break up her dungeon party.
Waytoowhat
, another member of Hardcore Guild <OnlyFangs>, decided to attempt to take on
Fizzle Darkstorm
solo, a decision he would soon regret.
In another unfortunate questing mishap,
Jaythebard
appears to have accidentally wandered into the Elite Barrens quest
Counterattack!
while interacting with chat.
While this weekend was tough for many Hardcore Classic players, at least
ahmpy
was able to min/max irl when he proposed to his now fiancé between pulls. Congrats!
What has been your favorite moment of the WoW Classic 20th Anniversary Realms so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
Comment by
2398343
on 2024-11-24T22:45:39-06:00
Who saked?
Comment by
Medorath
on 2024-11-24T22:49:20-06:00
Who saked?
brother, you literally clicked on the post
1
