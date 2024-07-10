This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Agility Added to Melee Hunter Tier 1 Set - Season of Discovery Phase 4
Classic
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
With a Season of Discovery hotfix, Blizzard has made changes to a few items, notably adding Agility to the Melee Hunter Tier 1 Set.
All Tier 1 Sets - Season of Discovery Phase 4
Giantstalker's Chainmail
Agility: 0 ➞ 20
Strength: 26 ➞ 23
Giantstalker's Guise
Agility: 0 ➞ 20
Strength: 14 ➞ 15
Intellect: 87 ➞ 0
Stamina: 13 ➞ 12
Giantstalker's Chain Leggings
Agility: 0 ➞ 15
Strength: 14 ➞ 20
Intellect: 8 ➞ 0
Giantstalker's Sabatons
Agility: 0 ➞ 14
Strength: 14 ➞ 16
Giantstalker's Handguards
Agility: 0 ➞ 13
Intellect: 10 ➞ 9
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Meleehitpercent: 1 ➞ 0
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedhitpercent: 1 ➞ 0
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellhitpercent: 1 ➞ 0
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%.
+26 Attack Power.
Giantstalker's Wristguards
Agility: 0 ➞ 11
Giantstalker's Girdle
Agility: 0 ➞ 14
Strength: 14 ➞ 16
Intellect: 7 ➞ 0
Stamina: 11 ➞ 13
Giantstalker's Spauldrons
Agility: 0 ➞ 13
Strength: 12 ➞ 14
Intellect: 7 ➞ 0
Stamina: 11 ➞ 10
Skyrider's Masterwork Stormhammer
Item effect changes:
REMOVED Blasts up to 3 targets for 105 to 145 Nature damage.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 37.
Goblin Clothesline
Spirit: 0 ➞ 8
Healingspell: 16 ➞ 18
Damagespell: 16 ➞ 18
Meleecriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Meleehitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Rangedcriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Rangedhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Spellcriticalstrikepercent: 1 ➞ 0
Spellhitpercent: 0 ➞ 1
Item effect changes:
Improves your chance to get a critical strike with all spells and attacks by 1%. ➞ Improves your chance to hit with all spells and attacks by 1%.
Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 16. ➞ Increases damage and healing done by magical spells and effects by up to 18.
1
Comment by
professionlracer
on 2024-07-10T19:47:30-05:00
its amazing how bad the classic design actually was
Comment by
Quasarr
on 2024-07-10T19:51:46-05:00
its amazing how bad the classic design actually was
thats why vanilla is the best cause its so scuffed so you have to make do with what you had
Comment by
DazeKaze
on 2024-07-10T19:53:27-05:00
its amazing how bad the classic design actually was
You didn't have aspect of the viper in Vanilla which is the main push for the change.
1
