Druid



Lacerate base cost reduced 10 Rage (was 15). Mangle (Bear) base cost reduced to 15 Rage (was 20).

Shadow Word: Death base damage increased by 103% and the bonus damage it receives from spell power has been increased by 50%.

Following further review, we’re going to make the following changes tomorrow, December 21, at about 10:00 a.m. PST.