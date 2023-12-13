Additional Reputation Changes for Honored Coming Soon - Season of Discovery

So let me get this straight. People demanded access to a reward for less work, Blizzard gave it to them, and now people are complaining there aren't enough rewards left to earn.Right..
Lowering the rep requirement for the runes solves for accessibility - it allows more people to get their hands on the runes and engage with the unique aspects of this server.The bigger problem still remains - the crate system.The crate system exemplifies "friction" in the absolute worst way. There's just no challenge to overcome, so the friction is just annoyance/inconvenience to gate players ability to "do it too fast" It's like dropping you kids off at the playground, but tying their shoelaces together just so it's not "too easy" to do engage with the things you put in front of them. I'm all for a new rep to engage with, but this reminds me archeology, and not in any positive way.
Tbh what they need to do is put "delivery boys" or whatever at a few places to turn the crates in. Crossroads, Tarren Mill, etc. Still require people to go to the main city to buy things, but at least remove the almost 20 minute round trip for every crate that drops.
I'd love to see some form of qol upgrade to travelling. Like a scroll that let's us teleport to a major city or something.
honestly if they just made it so u could carry multiple of the unfilled supply crates this system would be perfect cause turning in 1 at a time is not fun and gets old real quick.