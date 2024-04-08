This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Ace of Nightmares Found Just in Time for Darkmoon Faire - Season of Discovery
Classic
Posted
11 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
The
Ace of Nightmares
has finally been found, just in time for the Darkmoon Faire to go live tomorrow!
The most elusive of the new Phase 3 Darkmoon Faire cards, the
Ace of Nightmares
is an integral part of the turn-in for the
Darkmoon Card: Torment
, a new trinket available as of Phase 3 of Season of Discovery. Up until now, no one had reported the location of this card's holder - but, on the eve of the Darkmoon Faire, Wowhead user Rfivealive555 reported that the card drops from
Dreamscythe
and
Weaver
in the new Sunken Temple raid!
The four new Darkmoon Decks debuting in Phase 3 provide several powerful trinkets after turning them in, including
Darkmoon Card: Torment
and
Darkmoon Card: Sandstorm
. With the discovery of the
Ace of Nightmares
, all the important Ace cards have now been found - so you can theoretically grab the trinket you want this Darkmoon Faire!
Deck
Darkmoon Card
Dunes Deck
Darkmoon Card: Sandstorm
Wilds Deck
Darkmoon Card: Overgrowth
Plagues Deck
Darkmoon Card: Decay
Nightmares Deck
Darkmoon Card: Torment
WoW Classic Darkmoon Faire Guide
