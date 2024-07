The 18 slot version should not be dropping in Season of Discovery but a few seem to have snuck out.



Later today we'll allow you to exchange the incorrect 18 slot version for the correct 20 slot version at the Booty Bay lost and found vendor, Rix Xizzix, if you happen to make one of the incorrect 18 slot bags.





Aggrend



If you end up with the incorrect version of EITHER the bag or the pattern, you can exchange it at the booty bay lost and found guy. The hotfix is in QA now and should be live soon.