World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic Patch 4.4.1 Notes - Protocol Inferno, Occu’thar, Firelands

Developers’ notes: Firelands is an iconic raid, but it went through several rounds of changes by the end of original Cataclysm, which significantly impacted its challenge. We have done a top-to-bottom pass and reverted many of these adjustments, to restore the "feel" of the original state of the raid and allow it to live up to its iconic status. Still, we will monitor player performance and progression in the raid and, if needed, may make additional adjustments if necessary.

Upon activating Protocol Inferno, a floating element will appear and all 5 players in the group will need to channel it.

Elemental Rune Protocol Inferno dungeons can also be queued for by using the automated Group Finder tool, and require a minimum item level of 346 to queue for.

Activating Protocol Inferno will grant creatures in the dungeon the “Fury of the Firelord” buff, increasing their health and damage.

Each boss in Protocol Inferno dungeons will drop 2x of a new currency, Fissure Stone Fragments, per player. If players have defeated all of the other bosses in the dungeon, the final boss of each dungeon will drop an extra 3 Fissure Stone Fragments.

This currency can be used to purchase many items, such as tokens for Tier 11 gear, trinkets, and mounts, from the new NPC, Kyanite Stonetender, in Stormwind and Orgrimmar.

The Protocol Inferno difficulty also brings with it new Achievements to earn.

Currency updates:

Fissure Stones will now be able to purchase Valor at a conversion rate of 1:10.

Fissure Stones will now cap at 160, allowing players to bank up to a week’s worth of Valor, if desired.

To enable High-Resolution Textures, select the “Get HD Textures” button on the character select screen. That will send you to the Battle.net App, and open the installation window with a new “High-Resolution Assets” checkbox.

To disable High-Resolution Textures, open the Options Menu, select “Graphics” and set “High Definition Textures” to “Disabled”.

Developers’ notes: To account for Cataclysm Classic’s increased content cadence, we have sped up the average rate of acquisition of this Legendary Item. Players will be able to craft their first, and subsequent, Dragonwraths faster than in the original Cataclysm.

Hexlord Malacrass will no longer cast Leap of Faith if there's a priest in the group.

Guild Events and Guild Finder have been added to the Guilds UI.

The option to save preselected transmog configurations has been added to the Transmogrify Window.

