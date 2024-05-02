Which Professions Are Best for Each Class Specialization in Cataclysm Classic?

Having LW as a bis profession just because of the 15% move speed is kinda wild. Tailoring/JC/BS are all much much better for your character than 15% speed for your raid.
So many incorrect links and using WOTLK versions instead of the correct Cataclysm ones (like Lightweave Embroidery).Did this get proofread at all before it was rushed out?
I'll stick to Mining and Skinning on my Paladin, especially week one of the expansion. Lots of $ to be madeEdit: Oh god the Shadow Priest one is SO broken lol. Scuff is on brand for Wowhead I guess.
I'll choose whichever one has my spells hiding in it since they're in the professions tabs and not spell book.