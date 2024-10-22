What to Buy With Fissure Stone Fragments From Elemental Rune Dungeons - Cataclysm Classic PTR

Ded
no Cho'gall items? :/
No Cho’Gall items is a saaaad decision. Both our 10man healers are missing that trinket and the idea of farming it for my holy pala during Firelands is rough.
Where's the Cloudburst Cloak?
Are the throne satchels just RNG for affixes or do we get our bis affix? Or do we get all the affixes? If it's RNG, that's gonna suck...but it's understandable.
Add Gravitational Pull to the vendor please! I have 18 kills on that boss and haven't seen them once.
Would be cool if there were cosmetic rewards too. Killed many heroic bosses, Council still hasn't dropped the item I'm after.
Satchel of Cloudburst Cloak is the 1st Satchel right after the 2 tier pcs on the vendor, They are missing 1 Satchel on the list above so it was just missing.
loot too good but too cheap, again... like in wotlk
They should definitely add Essence of the Cyclone, Theralion's Mirror and Fall of Mortality. Doesn't really make sense to add BWD trinkets but not the BoT ones.Also wish they'd increase the dungeon gear ilvl to 359-365 because requiring ilvl 346 to enter and not getting any value from loot makes very little sense. Would also be nice if they added raid reroll tokens or Original Naxx Transmog pieces to entice people to keep doing these. The random chance of getting a mount from the satchels is nice an all but people aren't going to keep doing this boring content for a small chance at mounts.