Weapons, Bracers, & Trinkets Available to Purchase with Fissure Stone Fragments - Cataclysm Classic PTR

After discussing a great deal of player feedback, we’ve made several changes to the rewards from our first difficulty level, Protocol Inferno, which are now live on the PTR.
The new currency from Elemental Rune Dungeons, Fissure Stone Fragments, can now be used to also purchase:
- Normal Tier 11 Weapons
- All Tier 11 iLvl 372 Bracers
- Heroic Fall of Mortality trinket
- Heroic Essence of the Cyclone trinket
- Heroic Theralion’s Mirror trinket
We have reduced the price of the following:
- Normal Tier 11 Helm and Shoulders
- Satchels of gear and mounts from Throne of the Four Winds
We have added a new item, Commendation of Service, which can be purchased with Fissure Stone Fragments and grants Justice Points.