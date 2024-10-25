Weapons, Bracers, & Trinkets Available to Purchase with Fissure Stone Fragments - Cataclysm Classic PTR

Normal Tier 11 Weapons

All Tier 11 iLvl 372 Bracers

Heroic Fall of Mortality trinket

Heroic Essence of the Cyclone trinket

Heroic Theralion’s Mirror trinket

Normal Tier 11 Helm and Shoulders

Satchels of gear and mounts from Throne of the Four Winds

After discussing a great deal of player feedback, we’ve made several changes to the rewards from our first difficulty level, Protocol Inferno, which are now live on the PTR.The new currency from Elemental Rune Dungeons, Fissure Stone Fragments, can now be used to also purchase:We have reduced the price of the following:We have added a new item, Commendation of Service, which can be purchased with Fissure Stone Fragments and grants Justice Points.