Upscale Resolution on Cataclysm Beta? Datamined Assets and Settings

I wonder if Blizzard has tapped into some AI texture upscale type of deal.Likely to see older sets updated a little bit on Retail as well (unless it has already happened over there)
Would love to see the possibility of using new models and animations on cataclysm classic
Give this to me in sod please
Hopefully if they commit to these, they will bring them to retail as well
And this is how "modern graphics" in WoD should've been done.
The dude in the picture looks worse after the 'upscale', so does the gryphon. AI just makes everything look bad. Not a fan of this.
This is awesome, i always cried about the poor textures resolutions and asked from Classic to upscale them because textures are so blurred you can't even zoom.I hope they will do the same to the spells, and the mobs.64x64 in 2024 (even in 2010) was a shame.Now Blizzard, when you will put DLSS 3.5 ?
I appreciate the use of AI software for minor updates like this. I just hope that, should they decide to update the old world, they don't substitute it for paying actual artists.WoW's art team always delivered with each expansion and so I don't want to see that consistently great quality diminish for the sake of saving money.
Does retail even have this?
I hate the direction that classic is heading.