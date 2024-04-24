UPDATED: Currency Conversions Coming with Patch 4.4.0 on April 30 - Cataclysm Classic

Justice Points

Greetings!As we prepare for the release of the Cataclysm Classic pre-patch next week, we want to update you on some of the currency conversions that will take place during maintenance. Just like the original transition from Wrath of the Lich King to Cataclysm, the currency systems used for purchasing many items in Cataclysm Classic will change.Emblems of Triumph and Emblems of Frost will be converted into Justice Points, and there will be a cap, as detailed below. All emblems and badges that are lesser than Frost and Triumph will be converted into gold. This includes legacy badges, such as Badges of Justice. If any of these older currencies are found on your character, they will convert into gold, and you’ll receive that gold via in-game mail.Any bosses that you defeat that are level-appropriate to you (that previously awarded badges or emblems upon defeat) will now award Justice Points. Similarly, any items that previously cost emblems or badges of any type will now cost Justice Points.We’re planning for these conversions to mirror those of the original Cataclysm. Outdated emblems will convert directly to gold:Please note that Justice Points will only be awarded up to the cap of 4,000 points. Any emblems of Triumph or Frost beyond that will be converted to gold at a rate of 47 silver per emblem. This differs slightly from Original Cataclysm, during which the conversion was 47 silver + 50 copper per point. There will be no “soft cap” period for Cataclysm Classic.Season 8 ended last week, and Arena Points were converted to Honor Points at the usual rate (1 Arena Point = 10 Honor Points). Please note:With the release of patch 4.4.0 on Tuesday, April 30, all Honor Points, any leftover Battleground Marks of Honor, Stone Keeper’s Shards, Venture Coins, and Spirit Shards will be converted into the new Honor Points. The new Honor Point pool will also have a cap for these conversions.At the time of conversion to the new Honor Points, items that previously cost Honor or Arena Points will become available in-game for the new Honor Points. Gear from Wrath Classic will have its rating restrictions lifted (except for tabards). Rated Arenas and Rated Battlegrounds won’t be available again until Season 9 (shortly after the release of Cataclysm Classic), when they can be entered to win the higher-tier PvP Conquest Points.We plan for the conversions to the new Honor Points to be similar to those of the original Cataclysm. Your new Honor Points total will be the sum of the following amounts:The new Honor Points will also have a cap of 4,000. Any excess points above 4,000 will be converted at a rate of 35 copper per Honor Point. Again, there will be no “soft cap” period for Cataclysm Classic. Please note that this gold conversion rate differs from what was announced in 2010 for Original Cataclysm (35 silver per point).Please remember that purchasing any item with the new Honor Points and Justice Points after the patch will require that the purchaser meet the item’s minimum level requirement.Thank you very much!