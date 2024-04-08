Twilight's Hammer Regalia Transmog Set Revealed

Blizzard

Blazing Heroic Pack

The Blazing Heroic Pack includes Lil’ Wrathion pet for both WoW Classic progression² and modern World of Warcraft characters³, the Avatar of Flame flying mount² for WoW Classic progression characters, and a Runebound Firelord flying mount for modern World of Warcraft characters³. WoW Classic progression characters will also enjoy Hammer Regalia Transmog Set⁴ and Town-In-A-Box Starter Set toy⁴.



Blazing Epic Upgrade

The Blazing Epic Upgrade includes everything in the Blazing Heroic Pack, plus a Level 80 Character Boost and 30 days of game time.