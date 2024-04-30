Town-In-A-Box Toy Part of Heroic and Epic Upgrade - Cataclysm Classic

Holy pay to win!
yeahh i wont be playing this SISSY cashgrab... i will be enjoying Season of Discovery like real sigma males.
This is actually massive for vendors who sell really overpriced items like mounts
I mean couldnt this get very broken? like pay to win broken?
I mean, don't hurt yourself on the word count there. :)
Does this Stack with that Guild Perk, Goblin Racial and Reputation? And can we use it to buy the Mats for the Craft Mounts cheaper?
Oh goodie, we're now adding actual pay to win trash to the game.Remember this is a box price + subscription game with an in game shop with a purchasable currency on top of all that...
Dude what is going on? Blizzard rushing things, stuff not working properly and they implement p2w stuff like this?I was kinda excited to play cata, but I fear people will quit this mess... or wont even try it.