Time Grows Short - Comparing Timelines to Obtain Dragonwrath From Original Cataclysm

Snoozefest "article".
Holy @#$% no one's nearly playing cata anymore based on those numbers.Can't blame them cata has been ditched by the devs.
YES PLEASE.
So basically, as it stands for 10 man raids, you either get chosen to get the staff, or you will be benched twice as much from now on if you have 1 or 2 more casters in your roster than needed.Yeah, they need to change that. Expecting at least 2 players to get a staff in a 10m team should be the goal before the next raid tier at the very least.
They need to use the 25H pace for 10N and 25N and double it for 10H and 25H
From doing both 25m is easier in pretty much every way compared to 10m besides the fact that I need more people. Why is 10m rewarded so much less when its so much harder to do? My 25m breezes through content and gets so much more loot meanwhile 10ms struggle on a lot of major bosses that basically require you to bring near perfect comps just to get rewarded with maelstrom crystals instead of actual gear. How anyone still thinks 25m is harder then 10m is crazy 99% of 25m would continue running 25m even if staves were just as fast in 10m. Only the super sweaty speed run guilds would bother, so why make 10m even harder for no reason?
what faster cadence of content? even the roaches in my attic have 13/13hc by now. they're just doing the standard blizzard tactic of having the 2 unpaid interns working on cata classic release content when retail(and to a much lesser extent sod) are facing a content draught in a desperate attempt to plug the leaks and reduce the subscription drops. i think mop will be even worse in that aspect and i dont think blizzard is suicidal enough to release wod classic.
Think some of your numbers are a bit off.While I can't say this is 100% true.The first part is based on a proper analysis made by another member here on linkThe other 2 parts is based on average drop rates.Based on sims and statistical analysis. The first part is going to take the following amount of time on avg. (assuming all bosses killed each week)10-man 92.53% chance you are done by 35 kills or 5 weeks with a 99.39% chance you are done by 39 kills or 6 weeks. (3 people can be on this step at same time.25-man 90.75% chance you are done by 14 kills or 2 weeks with a 99.65% chance you are done by 16 kills or 3 weeks. (1 person can be on this step at same time.The second part is going to take the following amount of time on avg. 10-man NM on avg. 48.78 kills or 6.96 weeks10-man HC on avg. 40.81 kills or 5.83 weeks25-man NM on avg. 19.42 kills or 2.77 weeks25-man HC on avg. 16.53 kills or 2.36 weeksThe last part is going to take the following amount of time on avg. please note raggy don't drop for this part.10-man NM on avg. 58.74 kills or 9.79 weeks10-man HC on avg. 34.72 kills or 5.78 weeks25-man NM on avg. 31.25 kills or 5.2 weeks25-man HC on avg. 24.80 kills or 4.13 weeks
It's a given they'll be shortening the time it takes to complete a staff. That said being in 10m seems to be a good thing this time as they'll be a lot less competition for a staff and a likelihood of everyone getting one.
Good article so far, but if Tier 13 is coming in January because they want to rush to MoP and Legion ASAP, they need to at least x1.5 or x2 those drops for the players to have a chance to enjoy this legendary.
I mean, they could allow players to obtain items from 1st and 2nd phases at the same time and to collect 3rd phase items by multiple people from the same boss.