Things to Do Before Rage of the Firelands Releases - Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
1 hr 32 min ago
by
Serenl
With Phase 3 of Cataclysm Classic launching on October 29th and the Firelands Raid on November 7th, you might be wondering what you can do in the time beforehand.
The Molten Front Quest Hub
While Daily Quests may not be everyone's favorite activity, the Molten Front offers ilvl 365 gear, such as:
As well as Pets and Toys:
To ensure that all your characters are ready to enter the Molten Front, you will need to have completed particular quests in
Mount Hyjal
.
You don't need to finish the entire zone, but starting from
Protect the World Tree
, you will need to assist Lo'gosh, Tortolla, Aviana, and Aessina, the final quest you need to complete is
Aessina's Miracle
.
You can check if you have already completed
Aessina's Miracle
by typing /run print(C_QuestLog.IsQuestFlaggedCompleted(25372)) .
There are 80 quests between
Protect the World Tree
and
Aessina's Miracle
, reports are mixed on time spent, but most players have reported managing to complete this chain in under 2.5 hours.
Completing Aessina's Miracle
While completing the quests around Mount Hyjal, you will gain reputation with
Guardians of Hyjal
.
You can find our overview of the Molten Front, including the quests by checking out our full guide below.
Molten Front Overview
Finding Rare World Bosses in Cataclysm Classic
Things are quieter than usual right now, so there is no better time to go on a hunt for these World Bosses! One such Rare world Boss is the rather iconic
Poseidus
, which can drop the highly sought-after
Reins of Poseidus
.
Reins of Poseidus
Due to his capricious nature, swim speed is not affected by effects that increase or decrease mount speed.
Our guide linked below includes details on all 6 Cataclysm Classic World Bosses, including where they spawn, how to fight them, and what loot they drop.
World Bosses in Cataclysm
Farming Reputation in Cataclysm Classic
As the Phases move on, it is important to remember that the initial reputation factions do still offer notable rewards:
Faction
Enchant
Other Notable Reward
The Earthen Ring
Arcanum of the Earthen Ring
Signet of the Elder Council
Guardians of Hyjal
Arcanum of Hyjal
Cord of the Raven Queen
Therazane
Greater Inscription of Shattered Crystal
Greater Inscription of Charged Lodestone
Greater Inscription of Jagged Stone
Greater Inscription of Unbreakable Quartz
Felsen's Ring of Resolve
Ramkahen
Arcanum of the Ramkahen
Reins of the Brown Riding Camel
Wildhammer Clan
Arcanum of the Wildhammer
Lightning Flash Pendant
Dragonmaw Clan
Arcanum of the Dragonmaw
Yellow Smoke Pendant
Baradin's Wardens
Reins of the Spectral Steed
Hellscream's Reach
Reins of the Drake of the West Wind
The above is just a small selection of the items available for reputation. If you don't have the time to go for all of them you might find this article below helpful.
Which Reputations to Target For Each Specialization in Cataclysm Classic
These reputations count towards
United Nations
which gives the
Dark Phoenix Hatchling
.
Glory of the Cataclysm Raider
While you will still be able to obtain this achievement and its associated reward
Reins of the Drake of the East Wind
, it may be easier to find a group to complete these while the Tier is still relevant.
This Meta Achievement involves a mixture of Heroic Mode bosses and, killing other bosses in specific ways.
Blackwing Descent
Bastion of Twilight
Throne of The Four Winds
Achieve-a-tron
Elementary
Four Play
Full of Sound and Fury
Heroic: Ascendant Council
Heroic: Al'Akir
Keeping it in the Family
Heroic: Halfus Wyrmbreaker
Heroic: Conclave of Wind
Heroic: Maloriak
Heroic: Valiona and Theralion
Stay Chill
Heroic: Nefarian
Double Dragon
Heroic: Omnotron Defense System
The Abyss Will Gaze Back Into You
Silence is Golden
The Only Escape
Aberrant Behavior
Heroic: Cho'gall
Parasite Evening
Heroic: Magmaw
Heroic: Chimaeron
Heroic: Atramedes
Drake of The East Wind is rewarded for completion of Glory of The Cataclysm Raider
Our raid guides linked below provide detailed descriptions of each achievement, along with some tips to help you get them completed.
Blackwing Descent Achievements Guide
Throne of the Four Winds Achievements Guide
Bastion of Twilight Achievements Guide
