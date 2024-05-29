This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Therazane Shoulder Enchants Now Account Wide in Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
1 hr 41 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Alts rejoice - Therazane Shoulder Enchantments are now account-wide in Cataclysm Classic!
As
previously reported
, Blizzard stated that shoulder enchantments such as
Greater Inscription of Charged Lodestone
and
Greater Inscription of Shattered Crystal
, rewards from the
Therazane
reputation at Exalted, would become account-bound to enable greater accessibility for alts. As of today, those changes have been made - once you've reached Exalted once, the shoulder enchantments are now account-wide!
Players looking to snag these enchantments for their alts can head over to
D'lom the Collector
in Deepholm, at /way 56.8 13.0.
1
Comment by
Draygona
on 2024-05-29T20:57:27-05:00
2nd post about the same thing?
1
