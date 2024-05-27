Therazane Shoulder Enchants not Account-Bound in Cataclysm Classic

The head enchants are BoA so the shoulder enchants should be BoA aswell
I think a vast majority of the classic player base would benefit from account wide enchants. This would be a very welcome quality of life improvement.
For what it's worth, hitting honored with Therazane is mildly easier than Hodir, if you do all of the quests for them (no dailies) during the Deepholm campaign, you almost hit Revered (not quite, a few hundred rep away IIRC) and if you're not interested in farming the rep (though with the dungeon tabard, it's fairly accessible, I did it in a few days while farming for other things) getting at least to honored for the basic version of the Therazane enchants, it's not bad.
Make it more alt friendly. Make reps account bound since cata is already only going to last 7 months.
Classic players asking for retail QoL changes is hilarious
Make it account bound please, I've already done Deepholm quest line on 2 chars in order to buy tabard, I dont wanna to it anymore. Thanks!
I can't believe they went from Wrath to Cataclysm and kept the same reputation system, Even made it worse with these enchants and the lack of quests and dailies for some factions.They need to make a bind on account faction tabard that is unlocked at exalted and increase the gain of rep on other characters like the renowned guild tabard.
Also fix warglaives xmog ffs.
The hodir shoulders didn't have a tabard for them for half the expansion, so it makes sense that they didn't have one. Therazane has a tabard, and doesn't need to be BoA.
account wide would go a long way into making the game more alt friendly, would be a nice QOL. Since it would allow you to mostly skip Therazane on alts, giving you more free agency to level without questing in Deepholm as a choice for alts. Would allow you to focus on getting exalted in other factions to get your pre raid epics.