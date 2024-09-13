This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
The Harvest Festival is Now Live Until September 20th - Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
1 hr 36 min ago
by
Serenl
The
Harvest Festival
is a small celebration to honor the Fallen Heroes of the Horde and Alliance. This year, the event will run from September 13th to September 20th in Cataclysm Classic.
Harvest Festival Guide - Cataclysm Classic
Throughout the Festival, players can help themselves to free food or drink at the Festival Tables outside of Orgrimmar and Ironforge. Players can hold up to 20 of these foods, and they do not expire.
During this event, the Fallen Heroes quests will also be available -
Honoring a Hero
or
Honoring a Hero
A few days after completion of the quest, players will receive
Bounty of the Harvest
in the mail.
1
Comment by
Nesharil
on 2024-09-13T10:59:56-05:00
The Harvest Festival is Now Live Until September 13th - Cataclysm Classic
So like less than a day?
1
