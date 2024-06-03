The Dragonslayer Challenge and Cataclysm Arena Tournament are Here!

Let the games begin! Cataclysm Classic™ is here, and with it comes a new world of WoW Esports Tournaments encompassing both PvE and PvP facets of the revitalized expansion. Prepare to watch the fastest speedrunning guilds in the Dragonslayer Challenge, then tune in to the action as celebrated combatants clash in the Cataclysm Classic Arena Tournament. Watch the show unfold on Twitch and YouTube over the next two weekends!

Dragonslayer Challenge

We’re pitting two of the top speedrunning guilds against one another in the Dragonslayer Challenge! The guilds will have one day to gear fresh characters in dungeons before diving into the depths of three raids in a head-to-head race.

On Saturday, June 8, raiders from Progress and None of the Above will log onto fresh characters equipped with a base item level of 346 to venture into each of the Cataclysm Dungeons in pursuit of upgrades and armor! They’ll down mobs and bosses alike to strengthen their characters and prepare for a daunting Day 2.

On Sunday, June 9, each guild will field their roster and the competition will be underway! They’ll race against the clock and one another to clear three classic Cataclysm raids: Bastion of Twilight, Throne of the Four Winds, and Blackwing Descent. Whichever guild defeats all of the bosses first will be victorious and will take home the lion’s share of the $50,000 prize pool!

Details Venue: Online: Twitch.tv/Warcraft and YouTube.com/Warcraft

Online: Twitch.tv/Warcraft and YouTube.com/Warcraft Dates: June 8: Day 1 - Gearing/Dungeon Phase June 9: Day 2 - Speedrun Raid Phase

Broadcast Start Time: 10:00am (PDT) / 7:00pm (CEST)

10:00am (PDT) / 7:00pm (CEST) Guilds: Progress (EU - Gehennas) None of the Above (EU - Gehennas)

Prize Pool: $50,000 Talent Rook

Sarthe

Crix

Cataclysm Arena Tournament

Prepare for the ultimate showdown! It’s time for Cataclysm Classic’s most celebrated combatants to clash in the arena.

Witness the top players from Europe and North America battle for glory and a combined prize pool of $50,000 (USD) in a double-elimination 3v3 bracket spanning across several days. Don’t miss this event June 14–16, live on YouTube and Twitch.

Details Venue: Online: Twitch.tv/Warcraft and YouTube.com/Warcraft Dates: June 14: Top 8 Europe Live Broadcast June 15: Top 8 Americas Live Broadcast June 16: Europe and Americas Tournament Finals

Broadcast Start Time: 10:00am (PDT) / 7:00pm (CEST)

10:00am (PDT) / 7:00pm (CEST) Format Team rosters will be three (3) players maximum. All Matches during the tournament will be best 3 of 5 Matches. The Finals match between the top 2 teams will be a single best 4 of 7 Match with no double-finals being played.

Prize Pool: $50,000 ($25K per region) Talent Eiya

Supatease

Venruki

Ziqo

