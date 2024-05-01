This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Stat Changes Guide in Pre-Patch - Cataclysm Classic
Cata
Posted
3 minutes ago
by
Ease
With the Pre-Patch for Cataclysm Classic now live worldwide, many stats have been changed or reworked, and we have a guide covering all of these changes.
Cataclysm does a major revamp on how stats work in Classic WoW. For the most part, the stats system, while similar to what is already present in Wrath, gets streamlined, with many stats like Armor Penetration and Mana per 5 removed. Another big change with Cataclysm is the addition of a new secondary stat, Mastery, which has a different effect for every single specialization in the game.
Take a look at all these changes, along with an explanation of how the new Mastery stat works for every single specialization, in our guide below!
How Stats Change in Cataclysm Classic
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post