Rage of the Firelands PTR Opening September 5 for Cataclysm Classic

Players will help Malfurion and the Guardians of Hyjal secure The Regrowth in Mount Hyjal, then create a portal to Molten Front to attack Ragnaros’ forces in their home realm.



This questline requires gathering Marks of the World Tree to unlock new quest hubs. To streamline testing, we’re including a new PTR-specific vendor, Molten Frontaur, who will sell Commendations of the World Tree to help you get stocked up on Marks and progress through the content at a much quicker pace than will be possible in the final release.

On Thursday, September 5, we’ll open the Cataclysm Classic PTR for testing of patch 4.4.1 – Rage of the Firelands.This patch includes the Elemental Bonds questline, the legendary staff Dragonwrath, Tarecgosa’s Rest, and a few minor guild updates.We’re also planning some increased challenge difficulty options and rewards for dungeons, and we look forward to sharing more about that soon.When the PTR first opens, the focus of our testing will be on the new daily quest hubs.Similar to previous patch PTRs, we’re planning on two raid test weekends. We’ll let you know when we’re ready to schedule the first of those.We’ll see you there. Thank you very much!