We’ve recently deployed a hotfix that reduces the cooldowns for race change, faction change, and paid server transfer on Cataclysm Classic realms from 30 days, down to 3 days (72 hours). This change also applies retroactively, so for those who are currently on a cooldown after initiating these services within the past 30 days, expect your cooldown to be completed after 3 days from when the service began.